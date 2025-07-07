Prestige Group to build 1.5 km ‘private’ flyover in Bengaluru to address traffic woes: Check route and other details

Real estate major Prestige Group has recieved municipal approval to build a 1.5-km “private” flyover in Bengaluru, which will connect its upcoming Prestige Beta Tech Park in Bellandur to the city's Outer Ring road (ORR), according to a report by Deccan Herald,

The BBMP has approved the development, which will come all along the public road and mostly next to a stormwater drain (SWD) along Kariyammana Agrahara Road, as per the report. In return, Prestige will widen the road at full cost.

A spokesperson for Prestige Group declined to comment, according to the DH report.

‘Private’ flyover for Prestige tech park campus: Details According to the report, Prestige approached the BBMP for permission twice, once in August 2022 and again November 2023. It added that permission came in April 2025, after approval from Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The 70-acre tech campus is expected to host more than 5,000 employees and Prestige in its proposal reportedly noted traffic congestion on the Old Airport Road (via Yemalur) and Kariyammana Agrahara Road.

“The new road will reduce travel distance to Sakra Hospital Road by 2.5 km,” BS Prahallad, Technical Director of Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure told the paper. He added that the such approvals aim to boost public-private partnership in city infrastructure.

What are BBMP's conditions for permission? BBMP requires that the newly built flyover be open for public use.

It has also allowed Prestige to claim Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates as compensation for the land relinquished for road-widening, provided it falls within the legal framework, the report added.

As per the report, Prahallad passed the project subject to Prestige undertaking costs of the 40-foot road widening.

Private companies building on public land? Notably, this adds Prestige to a small group of private companies that have projects on public land. For example, the Lulu Mall constructed an underpass by taking away a portion of the public road, and Manyata Embassy Business Park also built a flyover for direct connection to the ORR's elevated road.