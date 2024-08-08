Companies
Realty wars in NCR: Can Prestige Group eat Godrej’s lunch?
Madhurima Nandy 11 min read 08 Aug 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Summary
- In the national capital region, DLF dominates the Gurugram housing market in the luxury segment while Godrej Properties has a strong presence in Noida and Greater Noida. The Prestige Group, which has set itself an ambitious sales target, is now wading into this market. Will it stand or sink?
Bengaluru: Irfan Razack, 70, has never been a man in a hurry. For decades, real estate developer Prestige Group’s chairman and managing director was content operating in Bengaluru. Later, he slowly expanded to other parts of Karnataka, and other cities in the South, such as Kochi, Chennai and Hyderabad. Landowners in Mumbai would reach out to him but he steered well clear of the Maximum City. And he had no plans to cross the Vindhyas and go north. But all that changed when a friend, who was also a customer, told him about a project in Pali Hill, an upscale locality in Bandra, which piqued Razack’s interest.
