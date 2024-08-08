Realty wars in NCR: Can Prestige Group eat Godrej’s lunch?

Now, after testing the waters with a mixed-use project, the Prestige boss is looking to conquer the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) with a set of housing projects. There Prestige will take on the might of DLF, India’s biggest developer by market capitalization, on its home turf. It’s not an arena for the faint-hearted; rather, it is a region where real estate developers are viewed with a high level of distrust after stalled projects left thousands of homebuyers in the lurch over the last decade. It is a market that has laid many aspirants low, such as the Jaypee Group and the erstwhile Amrapali Developers, and one that is synonymous with the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida.