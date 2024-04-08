Prestige Group sets record with FY24 sales topping ₹21,040 crore
For FY25, Prestige has a robust line-up of project launches in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and NCR, aiming to cover nearly 30 million square feet with a combined gross development value worth ₹28,000 crore
BENGALURU : Real estate developer Prestige Group clocked ₹21,040 crore worth of home sales in fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), setting a record for the highest annual sales by any developer, amid a boom in the residential market.
