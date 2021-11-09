Prestige set to  build  large warehouses

“We have acquired land in different parts of Bengaluru and going forward, we will look outside the city too. The aim is to build a large and meaningful warehousing portfolio. Industrial parks are in huge demand, with e-commerce picking up, and there is an opportunity, with not many organized players developing Grade A warehouses. We will create a differentiator. We learnt a lot from the project we have done and understood how Grade A warehousing has to be done," Prestige chairman Irfan Razack said in an interview.