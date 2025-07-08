Pretium Walks Away From UK Residential Deal Talks for Sigma

Pretium has walked away from a deal that would have marked its entry into the UK’s single-family rental homes market, according to people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

The US alternative investment manager had been in discussions to acquire Sigma Capital Group from Oxford Properties Group and PineBridge Benson Elliot. The potential sale price was a little over £1 billion , according to Green Street News, which first reported the talks.

Macro uncertainty and exchange-rate movements in the wake of the turmoil following President Donald Trump’s April 2 tariff announcement are among reasons for the collapse, some of the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The two sides couldn’t agree on price, another person said.

Representatives for Pretium and PineBridge Benson Elliot declined to comment. A spokesperson for Oxford Properties declined to comment but added that the firm is “committed” to its investment in Sigma and is “highly supportive of the management’s exciting plans for growth.”

Advertisement

Founded in 2012 by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Don Mullen, Pretium was an early institutional player in US single-family rentals. It has $57.4 billion of assets under management and owns and manages 94,000 single-family rental units, according to its website.

Single-family rentals have grown popular with investors in the UK amid a housing shortage, with the sector attracting a record £2.5 billion last year, according to data from Savills Plc.

Sigma had formed a joint venture with EQT AB in 2020 with the goal of building about 3,000 UK rental homes valued roughly at £1 billion.

Last year, advisers were appointed to reboot Sigma’s capital base with the primary aim of replacing EQT as that partnership was approaching its end, Green Street News previously reported. During the course of this process, other parties expressed an interest in acquiring the business, the people said.

Advertisement

Sigma also manages PRS Reit, which itself is considering a potential sale. Last month, it announced that it was continuing talks with Long Harbour, which has offered 115 pence per share in cash in a non-binding proposal.

With assistance from Fion Li.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.