Price hikes brighten picture for paint cost

In short, price hikes were the need of the hour to protect margins from further erosion. What’s more, the recent moderation in prices of crude-based raw materials such as titanium dioxide and other monomers is an additional breather. Brent crude has dropped to about $75 per barrel from highs of around $86 per barrel in October. Raw material costs account for about 55% of the paint sector’s total operating expenses. This means that gross margins of paint makers are poised to recover hereon.

