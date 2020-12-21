Price hikes may stall auto sales

“While we say that a price hike would lead to lower demand, we must understand that input costs have gone up substantially. For example, the cost of making engine systems under BS VI regime has risen sharply as it now requires catalytic converters, which use much higher volumes of precious metals such as palladium and rhodium. Part of that price hike could not be passed on to the customers last year," said Shashank Srivastava, executive director in charge of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki.