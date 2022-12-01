‘Price review suggestion can be beneficial for city gas distribution cos’

The domestic natural gas APM price had seen a steep 40% rise to $8.57/mmbtu (gross calorific value basis) for second half FY23 (from $ 6.1/mmbtu in the first half FY23). The rise in domestic gas prices with increasing international gas prices had meant that CGDs had to continue hiking prices for CNG. The gas companies had been taking price hikes post October ‘22 APM price hike. The price difference between CNG and other auto fuels thus continued to fall and has been adding to concerns on volume growth.