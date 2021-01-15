Prices of TV sets to shoot up this quarter

Brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung and OnePlus have already increased their TV prices by 10-15% in India. “The global market is currently witnessing a surge in inputs costs. i.e., OC (open-cell) panels used by TV manufacturers across the globe, and that has contributed to an increase in overall TV prices. Despite the new changes, we believe this will open up new avenues for the Smart TV manufacturing ecosystem in India," said Eshwar Nilakantan, who heads the Mi TV Business for Xiaomi India.