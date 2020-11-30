Prices zoom at weekend getaways

Data from online travel platform Ixigo shows that the average rates in two- and three-star villas and hotels are up 33-86% for the last week of December, compared with the last week of November, in Shimla, Manali, Haridwar and Rishikesh. In west India, average prices of two- and three-star hotels and villas in Mahabaleshwar, Alibaug, Lonavala and Goa are 5-43% higher for the last week of December as compared to now, shows Ixigo data. The month-on-month increase this time is higher than the typical year-end spike witnessed every December, at least three top executives at travel booking firms said on the condition of anonymity.