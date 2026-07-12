Pricier iPhones are coming. What—and when—should you buy?

Summer is usually the worst time to buy an iPhone. This year, because of the global memory-chip shortage, it’s more complicated. In fact, some iPhones are safe bets right now.

Apple unveils new phones and other hardware each fall. Usually, by holding off upgrades until then, you get a new device with a longer shelf life or, at the very least, the price drops on last year’s models.

But analysts expect high-end iPhones will cost more this September, and the lower-priced models won’t be refreshed until 2027. Apple already raised prices on the MacBook Air, Pro and Neo, as well as iPad Air and Pro models. So now we have to ask, how much more will the upcoming iPhone Pro models cost? And what about the rumored folding iPhone?

While Apple doesn’t comment on future products, my colleagues have reported an iPhone with a flexible, folding display is coming. And we expect Apple Watch, iPad and Mac updates, too. What is OK to buy at this time? Here are the products that get my green, red and—most important—yellow lights.

iPhone: Proceed with caution If you need an upgrade, now is the time to figure out which iPhone to buy. There’s the basic model, the no-frills “e” series, the Pro, the Air and, this year, the foldable.

Francisco Jeronimo, vice president of client devices at IDC, says Apple might not launch the next-generation base iPhone or superthin Air until the following spring—with a $100 markup.

A staggered release would allow Apple to spread its manufacturing and memory-chip demands throughout the year, says Lexuan Chiew, research manager at Omdia.

You might not even save on the iPhone 17 if you wait. Bob O’Brien, a director at Counterpoint Research, believes Apple will continue offering it at its current $799 starting price, even after a pricier iPhone 18 launches.

Don’t need bells and whistles? Just go and get the iPhone 17 or more affordable 17e.

This September’s event focuses on the Pro and the new folding models, according to analysts, so it’s now a bad time to buy a Pro.

The 18 Pro will likely have a starting price tag $200 higher than last year’s model, Jeronimo says. That’s in line with our calculations based on projections from the research firm TechInsights.

If you can’t stomach the price hike but care about Pro-level cameras and battery, you could check out older, refurbished devices. Note: You can get most of Apple’s AI features on an iPhone 15 Pro or 16 Pro, but you’ll need at least a 17 Pro for the most advanced on-device features coming soon.

The folding iPhone will cost even more—around $2,500, Jeronimo says. Like the Samsung and Google Pixel foldables, this all-new model will have a standard screen on the outside, and open like a book to reveal a bigger screen within.

Other Apple products The fall is also when we see new Apple Watches, as well as a smattering of AirPods, iPads and Macs. Here’s what to expect:

AirPods: OK to buy all models. We aren’t expecting new ones this year.

The Pros were refreshed with better noise canceling and battery life just last year, and the over-ear AirPods Max 2 came out in March. Although the regular AirPods got their last upgrade in late 2024 with noise cancellation, the release cadence tends to be 2½ to 3 years.

Apple Watch: Do not buy. New models incoming.

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 are imminent, says Counterpoint Research associate director David Naranjo. It won’t be a major hardware upgrade, he says, but a new processor should mean faster performance, battery gains and added AI features.

iPad: Pros are OK to buy. Wait for other models.

iPad Pros got the latest M5 chip last October, and the iPad Air got a chip bump in March. Meanwhile, the iPad Mini got a modest refresh in October 2024. A new Mini with a vibrant, energy-efficient OLED display might appear this year, says Naranjo, citing sources in the supply chain.

Mac: MacBooks are OK to buy. Wait for desktop Macs, which need an upgrade.

The latest MacBook Air and Neo came out this year. Apple also announced chip bumps to the higher-end Pro models (though not the base 14-inch Pro).

It has been longer since Apple updated its desktop models, the Mac Studio, Mac Mini and iMac. And the rise of AI agents led to such a Mac Mini and Mac Studio buying frenzy that Apple has struggled to keep up.

HomePod: Do not buy.

The current HomePods came out years ago. With a smarter, more personalized Siri AI rolling out in beta to English-language users later this year, it’s natural to assume the revamped assistant will come to revamped speakers.

It might not be this fall, says Jeronimo: “I’m not sure whether Siri is ready for a HomePod experience.” But it’s worth holding out for a compatible speaker, especially if the new Siri proves itself worthy.