Pricing model based on outcome to be key for IT firms’ survival

This model works when there is mutual trust and agreement between an IT vendor and a client on how to measure and report the service levels and the associated billing. The next level of maturity is to link outcome-based billing to business outcomes, rather than IT outcomes. This is gaining traction across ITeS, KPO and BPM sectors. “We can expect an increase in outcome-based pricing models (because of the pandemic), where the relationship between client and IT vendor is strong and transparent. Outcome-based models will continue to be popular in support, maintenance, and business processing types of projects where the outcomes, roles, and responsibilities can be clearly defined, governed, and reported," said Sharath Srinivasamurthy, research director, enterprise solutions and ICT practices, IDC India.