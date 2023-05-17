Pricol files objection with CCI to resist Uno Minda’s takeover bid2 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Uno Minda filed an application with the Competition Competition of India (CCI) to get clearance to acquire a 24.5% stake in Pricol, which is a leading manufacturer of instrument clusters in India, while Minda has a much smaller share of the market.
NEW DELHI : Pricol, a Coimbatore-based driver information systems maker, has filed an objection with the competition regulator to block Uno Minda’s move to buy up to 24.5% in the company, Pricol told stock exchanges on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×