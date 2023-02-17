Pricol MD says promoter family, institutions not to sell shares as Minda Corp eyes stake in the firm
- Pricol is the largest player in the two-wheeler instrument cluster business, with Minda Corp following close behind. If Minda is able to secure a stake in Pricol, it will help the former consolidate its market share
New Delhi: The promoter family of Pricol Ltd will not sell any shares to Minda Corp which is reportedly eyeing an up to 16% stake in the company, said Vikram Mohan, managing director and founder of the Coimbatore-based automotive components maker. The promoter family has a 37% stake in the business.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×