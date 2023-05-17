Auto components maker Pricol Ltd on Wednesday said it filed an objection with the competition regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Minda Corporation Ltd over acquisition of a 24.5 per cent stake in the company.

“We would like to inform that the Company has filed a preliminary objection against the Minda Corporation Limited’s (Minda) application to the Competition Commission of India (“CCI") for making investment in Equity Shares of Pricol Limited upto 24.5% of total Equity Shares of Pricol, while also reserving right to challenge in detail on merits at the appropriate stage," said Pricol in its filing.

In February, Minda Corporation Limited had acquired a 15.70 per cent stake in Pricol via an open market transaction.

Recently, Minda Corporation had sought the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) approval to buy 24.5% stake in rival Pricol Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

In February, Minda Corporation Limited had acquired 1,91,40,342 equity shares of Pricol Limited (Pricol) representing 15.70406 per cent of the Pricol’s total issued and paid-up equity share capital at an average price of ₹208.9 per share aggregating to ₹400 crore.

The acquisition has been completed on February 17, 2023 in cash and the stake has been bought via open market. “This is merely a financial investment without providing the Company any special rights in Pricol Limited other than the rights as a shareholder of Pricol Limited. This is an open-market transaction and no prior approvals have been obtained," Minda Corp said in an exchange filing.

Pricol is Minda’s largest rival in the two-wheeler instrument cluster business. The deal may lead to further consolidation in the instrument clusters market, where Pricol has a 40-50% share with Minda holding 15%.

Private equity firm Phi Capital owns nearly 6% of Pricol, as well as 5% in Minda. This could allow Minda to enhance its stake in Pricol, if Phi Capital chooses to sell. Promoters led by Mohan have 36.53% stake in Pricol.

The rest is held by the public including banks and foreign portfolio investors.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip was trading 0.68 per cent down at ₹234 on BSE.