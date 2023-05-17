Pricol files objection with CCI against Minda Corp over acquiring stake1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 04:54 PM IST
In February, Minda Corporation Limited had acquired a 15.70 per cent stake in Pricol via an open market transaction.
Auto components maker Pricol Ltd on Wednesday said it filed an objection with the competition regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Minda Corporation Ltd over acquisition of a 24.5 per cent stake in the company.
