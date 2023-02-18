Pricol promoters dig in as rival Minda buys surprise 15.7% stake

“I’ve had the chance to speak to our key institutional investors, collectively owning 16% stake in the company, over last night and in the morning. I have a firm commitment from FIIs that they stand supportive of the current promoter group," Mohan said, adding that reports of Minda looking to acquire a 16% stake in Pricol caught him unawares on Thursday night, but he doesn’t know what Minda’s strategy is. “I have spoken to our advisors and we have countermeasures prepared," he said. “I’d like to hold my cards close to my chest," he said when asked on the countermeasures Pricol would explore. Mohan asserted that he would have control of the company and will continue to run it.