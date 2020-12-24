“The aforesaid Equity Shares are held by the Seller post invocation of a pledge which was created by Reliance Mediaworks Financial Services Private Limited. The Seller also holds a pledge (created by Reliance Mediaworks Financial Services Private Limited) over 31,639,695 Equity Shares, representing 9.99% of the Expanded Voting Share Capital. Such 31,639,695 Equity Shares form part of the Sale Shares proposed to be sold by the Seller to the Acquirer, under the SPA, and as per the terms of the SPA, the Seller shall exercise its rights as a pledgee to enable the sale of such Equity Shares to the Acquirer," the stock exchange filing said.