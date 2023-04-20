Prime Video launches new dialogue accessibility feature1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:47 AM IST
The feature called Dialogue Boost lets users increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects.
Prime Video is rolling out a new accessibility feature called Dialogue Boost, which lets users increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects for a more accessible viewing experience. The feature has launched with a few Amazon originals at the moment.
