 1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 05:37 PM IST Riddhi Kuthiala

Princeton Digital's MU1 data centre in Airoli, Mumbai, will source power from a solar project located in Maharashtra's Nanded district. (File Photo: AFP)Premium
New Delhi: Princeton Digital Group on Wednesday singed a 25-year agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) to meet the power needs of its 48MW Mumbai Data Centre, the company said in a statement.

Under the renewable Power Consumption Agreement, Princeton Digital's MU1 data centre in Airoli, Mumbai, will source power from a solar project located in Maharashtra's Nanded district. This captive solar project is a joint investment between Princeton Digital and TPREL and will provide renewable energy for the data centre's first phase. Generation from the solar project was scheduled to commence in stages from 1 June 2023, it added.

The long-term agreement aims to establish a roadmap for Princeton Digital's data centre to be powered by up to 50% renewable energy, aligning with the company's sustainability goals and supporting its efforts towards digital decarbonization.

“Cloud and digital adoption continue to surge in India leading to unprecedented growth in digital infrastructure. This gives us an opportunity to make long term decisions that not only fosters growth and innovation but also solves for sustainability," said Vipin Shirsat, managing director, India, Princeton Digital. “…This partnership is testament to PDG’s (Princeton Digital Group) commitment to work towards achieving net zero for our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030".

Princeton Digital's focus on sustainability extends beyond renewable energy procurement. The company also emphasizes energy and resource efficiency, green design and construction, as well as technology and innovation. As a multi-country operator in Asia, Princeton Digital is actively collaborating with leading renewable energy companies in the region to transition its data center portfolio to low or zero carbon energy options.

“We are excited to announce our association with Princeton Digital Group…TPREL is committed to making sustainable energy attainable via such industry collaborations. We look forward to continuing our association with PDG as the company grows its footprint in India," said Ashwinikumar Patil, chief - O&M & CSR, Tata Power Renewable Energy, and CEO, WREL.

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 05:37 PM IST
