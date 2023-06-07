Princeton Digital Group partners Tata Power Renewable for 25-year renewable energy pact1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 05:37 PM IST
The long-term pact aims to establish a roadmap for Princeton Digital's data centre to be powered by up to 50% renewable energy, aligning with the company's sustainability goals and supporting its efforts towards digital decarbonization
New Delhi: Princeton Digital Group on Wednesday singed a 25-year agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) to meet the power needs of its 48MW Mumbai Data Centre, the company said in a statement.
