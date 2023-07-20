Pristyn Care suspends founders of Lybrate2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Tiger Global-backed Pristyn Care, which runs a network of hospitals and clinics through partners, had acquired Lybrate to enter the primary-care segment
MUMBAI : Healthtech platform Pristyn Care has suspended Rahul Narang and Saurabh Arora, the founders of Lybrate Inc., a day after the duo served a default notice demanding outstanding payment resulting from Pristyn Care’s acquisition of their company in June 2022, two people aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×