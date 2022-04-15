IDBI Bank seeks shareholders nod to hike CEO and MD salary by 10-fold

In its postal ballot note, IDBI Bank proposed the re-appointment of Rakesh Sharma as the MD and CEO of the bank. In its filing, the bank said, "..pursuant to the recommendation of the NRC and the Board of Directors of the Bank, approval of the Members of the Bank, be and is hereby accorded to the payment of remuneration by way of salary, allowances, and perquisites to Rakesh Sharma, as the MD & CEO of the Bank w.e.f. March 19, 2022, subject to the approval of RBI." It added, "Sharma's salary up to ₹2,40,00,000 approximately for FY 2022-23, to be approved by the RBI."