MUMBAI : Private sector banks saw the share of low-cost current and savings account (Casa) deposits contract in the first three months of the current financial year as customers chasing better returns preferred to park funds in fixed deposits, showed business updates by individual banks.

The trend was visible across large lenders like HDFC Bank as well as smaller ones like IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank and Yes Bank, business updates by individual banks showed. IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank recorded the sharpest sequential dip in Casa ratio, with a decline of 330 basis points (bps) in the first quarter. While 46.5% of deposits at IDFC First were in current and savings accounts, it stood at 36% at Bandhan Bank. At India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank, the Casa ratio dropped 190 bps from the March quarter to 42.5%.

“Many banks have reported historic low Casa ratios in their business updates. This is happening because banks are aggressively looking to raise deposits at higher cost to fund higher loan growth. Also, because of very high demand for deposits from HDFC Bank due to the transition of balance sheet following the HDFC merger, other banks too felt the pressure to aggressively raise deposits," said Asutosh Mishra, head of research at Ashika Stock Broking.

A stagnation in savings account rates at a time fixed deposit rates are increasing has pushed customers to park their funds in term deposits. The weighted average term deposit rate for new deposits stood at 6.32% in May, showed data from RBI. While savings accounts pay in the range of 2.7% to 4%, current accounts pay no interest; and the higher the percentage of Casa in a bank’s deposit base, the better it is for the bank. A higher share of Casa reduces the cost of deposits for lenders.

That said, growth in overall deposits continued at a brisk pace in the June quarter. According to data for seven private banks compiled by Mint, aggregate deposits of all banks except one have increased upwards of 10% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis in the June quarter. RBL’s Bank’s deposit growth of 8% in Q1 was slower than that of the rest of the pack.

On the credit front, five of seven banks reported a loan growth of over 15% y-o-y in the first quarter of FY24. At the top of the growth table was IDFC First Bank with a loan growth of 24.5%, followed by Federal Bank at 20.9% and RBL Bank at 20%. With a significantly larger base, HDFC Bank’s loan growth was at 15.8% in the three months through June.

“Standalone HDFC Bank book has seen slower expansion of loan book, which was in line with the management’s view of integrating HDFC balance sheet first and then growing it," said Mishra. If the bank had grown aggressively in the first quarter, Mishra said, it would have required more deposits, which would have resulted in higher cost of funds and may have impacted profitability.

Analysts said that deposit growth received support from Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to withdraw ₹2,000 banknotes from circulation. As per recent disclosures, 87% of such banknotes received from customers have gone into deposits and the remaining were exchanged into banknotes of other denominations.

“Deposit accretion has been healthy during the quarter, partly aided by the discontinuance of the ₹2,000 currency note and an improved real rate of return as term deposit rates are broadly unchanged," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said its note on the June quarter banks and insurance results preview. The report cautioned that the rise in cost of deposits will lead to a moderation in margins for several banks, although some banks may report stable margins in Q1 FY24.