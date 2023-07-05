Private banks see low-cost deposits’ share shrink in Q13 min read 05 Jul 2023, 10:46 PM IST
IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank record sharpest dip in Casa ratio of 330 bps in June quarter
MUMBAI : Private sector banks saw the share of low-cost current and savings account (Casa) deposits contract in the first three months of the current financial year as customers chasing better returns preferred to park funds in fixed deposits, showed business updates by individual banks.
