Private capex limited to a clutch of large cos3 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 11:58 PM IST
- Firms remain wary of making new investments amid rising interest rates
- High interest rates, inflation behind firms’ reluctance
MUMBAI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s expectation that private sector capital spending will power India’s economic growth appears to be wishful thinking as most companies, barring a handful of large conglomerates and state-run corporations, remain wary of new investments amid rising interest rates.