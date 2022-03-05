Private cos must invest in green energy: PM

Private cos must invest in green energy: PM1 min read . 12:29 AM IST
Talking of the National Hydrogen Mission, the Prime Minister said India can become a green hydrogen hub, given its advantage in the form of abundant renewable energy power.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Talking of the National Hydrogen Mission, the Prime Minister said India can become a green hydrogen hub, given its advantage in the form of abundant renewable energy power.
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged private sector companies to invest more in sustainable energy, assuring them of full government support.
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged private sector companies to invest more in sustainable energy, assuring them of full government support.
Addressing a webinar on ‘energy for sustainable growth’ organised by the ministry of new and renewable energy, he stressed the need for energy transition in India, which is set to witness a growth in its energy demand.
Addressing a webinar on ‘energy for sustainable growth’ organised by the ministry of new and renewable energy, he stressed the need for energy transition in India, which is set to witness a growth in its energy demand.
Talking of the National Hydrogen Mission, the Prime Minister said India can become a green hydrogen hub, given its advantage in the form of abundant renewable energy power. He urged greater private sector efforts in the area of green hydrogen.
He said industry has the potential to set up 500-1,000 bio CNG plants in the country over the next two years. Recently, Modi inaugurated a ‘Gobardhan’ bio CNG plant in Indore.
The PM reiterated his commitment made at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070.
He also pointed to India’s target of achieving 500 gigawatt non-fossil energy capacity and achieving 50% of installed energy capacity through non-fossil energy by 2030.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!