Private Equity giant KKR on Friday further divested 18.07 million or 2.88% stake in troubled firm CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd for 30.54 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the block deal data available on the exchange, KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 equity shares in company at 16.95 per share on the BSE, while KKR India Financial Services offloaded 50 lakh shares at same price on the BSE and 96,10,588 shares at 16.85 per share on the NSE.

Recently, L&T Finance exited CG Power by selling its entire 10% stake in two block deals. KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II still holds 9.5 lakh shares of CG Power.

From the beginning of the year, CG Power has gained 56.65% against a fall of 7% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

On a consolidated basis, CG Power reported net loss of 283.53 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net loss of 181.29 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales fell 69% to 616.25 crore in Q4 March 2020 over 1988.86 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Shares of CG Power gained 4.95% to close at 16.95 on Friday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.56% to close at 38,434.72 points.

