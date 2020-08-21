Private Equity firm KKR cuts down stake in CG Power

Private Equity firm KKR cuts down stake in CG Power1 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Recently, L&T Finance exited CG Power by selling its entire 10% stake in two block deals. KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II still holds 9.5 lakh shares of CG Power
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Recently, L&T Finance exited CG Power by selling its entire 10% stake in two block deals. KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II still holds 9.5 lakh shares of CG Power
Private Equity giant KKR on Friday further divested 18.07 million or 2.88% stake in troubled firm CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd for ₹30.54 crore through an open market transaction.
Private Equity giant KKR on Friday further divested 18.07 million or 2.88% stake in troubled firm CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd for ₹30.54 crore through an open market transaction.
As per the block deal data available on the exchange, KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 equity shares in company at ₹16.95 per share on the BSE, while KKR India Financial Services offloaded 50 lakh shares at same price on the BSE and 96,10,588 shares at ₹16.85 per share on the NSE.
As per the block deal data available on the exchange, KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 equity shares in company at ₹16.95 per share on the BSE, while KKR India Financial Services offloaded 50 lakh shares at same price on the BSE and 96,10,588 shares at ₹16.85 per share on the NSE.
Recently, L&T Finance exited CG Power by selling its entire 10% stake in two block deals. KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II still holds 9.5 lakh shares of CG Power.
From the beginning of the year, CG Power has gained 56.65% against a fall of 7% in the benchmark index, Sensex.
On a consolidated basis, CG Power reported net loss of ₹283.53 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net loss of ₹181.29 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales fell 69% to ₹616.25 crore in Q4 March 2020 over ₹1988.86 crore in Q4 March 2019.
Shares of CG Power gained 4.95% to close at ₹16.95 on Friday on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.56% to close at 38,434.72 points.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated