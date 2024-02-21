Companies
Private equity firms at Svatantra Microfin's doorstep
Summary
- The Ananya Birla-led firm, India’s second largest microlender, is set to raise ₹2,000 crore from private equity firms Advent International and Multiples Private Equity
Mumbai: Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd, India’s second largest microlender, is set to raise ₹2,000 crore from private equity firms Advent International and Multiples Private Equity, a person aware of the deal said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more