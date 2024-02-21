Private equity firms at Svatantra Microfin's doorstep

“In line with revision in regulatory framework, the company has enhanced its risk-based pricing by increasing its yields by around 150 to 200 bps in fiscal 2023 (FY23). The benefit of these higher yields is expected flow-in towards bottom line with return on managed assets (RoMA) expected to improve to over 3% by the end of fiscal 2024 (FY24)," the Crisil report dated 5 October 2023 said. Bps is short for basis points; a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.