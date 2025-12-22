Private Equity investment in India slows in 2025, but long-term outlook remains strong: KPMG

New Delhi [India], : The Private Equity investment in India has been relatively soft in 2025 primarily been driven by concerns about US tariff policies and other geopolitical issue, said a KPMG report on Monday.

In a report titled Pulse of private equity Q3'25 KPMG, a quarterly analysis of global private equity activity, KPMG said as of the end of Q3 of 2025, PE investment in India was just $14.9 billion across 217 deals, compared to $26.3 billion across 289 deals during all of 2024.

Should current trends continue, 2025 could be the slowest year for PE investment since 2019 and the slowest for deal volume since 2020, it said.

"Despite experiencing some softness in its PE market at present, India continues to be viewed as a very attractive jurisdiction for PE investment given strong macro factors combined with its sizeable population, attractive demographics, and growing domestic consumption," KPMG said in its report.

PE investment showed a much more optimistic trajectory for PE investment in India between 2020 and 2024. During that five-year period, the KPMG report said, India attracted over USD 20 billion in PE deal value each year. Deal volume was also very robust, reaching a record high of 289 deals in 2024.

KPMG highlighted that global private equity firms are increasingly acting as business builders in India, often acquiring majority stakes and investing operationally to scale companies rather than pursuing minority or purely financial investments. Many international funds have expanded their on-ground presence in India to strengthen local relationships and support portfolio companies.

"India has incredibly strong macros, a growing population, the largest working age population in the world, and some of the highest savings rates in the world. All of this makes India a very attractive domestic consumer story. That's a big draw for PE investors along with the significant amount of opportunity there is for PE players to come in, invest money, and make money by building up India-based businesses," said Nitish Poddar Head of Private Equity KPMG in India.

At an operational level, KPMG report said the PE firms are taking a number of different approaches towards building businesses in India.

Some PE firms are identifying businesses within niche sectors and using those as a platform for bringing in complementary businesses in order to build larger, more diversified companies. Others are acquiring similar small businesses and rolling them up into a stronger whole better able to drive value and profitability, the report said.

Some PE firms are also targeting their investments towards businesses able to support or provide services to other companies within their global portfolio in order to drive value across their ecosystem of investments, it mentioned.

The technology sector is one of the biggest areas of PE investment in India. PE investors have also shown significant interest in the healthcare and life sciences space in India, the report said.

Global PE investment remained resilient in the third quarter of 2025, reaching USD 537 billion across 4,062 announced deals, KPMG said in its report.