Indian PE, VC firms gear up to launch fresh funds post record $29.5 billion haul

MUMBAI : India’s private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) industry is seeing a fresh wave of fundraising, with a clutch of new and emerging managers preparing to launch funds across sectors even as global uncertainty reshapes investment opportunities.
MUMBAI : India’s private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) industry is seeing a fresh wave of fundraising, with a clutch of new and emerging managers preparing to launch funds across sectors even as global uncertainty reshapes investment opportunities.
The momentum comes after PE-VC funds raised a record $29.5 billion in the first ten months of 2026, surpassing the previous annual high, according to data compiled by EY.
The momentum comes after PE-VC funds raised a record $29.5 billion in the first ten months of 2026, surpassing the previous annual high, according to data compiled by EY.
Among those preparing to raise capital are 12Flags, Mettle Capital, Beams Fintech, Sauce VC, Ambition Capital, Redesign Health and Pavestone, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.
The fundraising activity is drawing a fresh crop of fund launches, but the record haul masks a more demanding fundraising environment: limited partners (LPs) are becoming more selective, placing greater weight on realised returns and distributions before committing capital.
New fund plans
12Flags is looking to raise a $100-120 million fund, while Mettle Capital, founded by former Peak XV executives, is close to launching its maiden fund with a target corpus of about $300-350 million, the people said. Beams Fintech has also begun discussions with investors for its next fund, targeting $150-200 million, while Sauce VC plans to raise its next early-stage fund with a corpus of ₹500 crore.
Ambition Capital, also founded by former Peak XV executives, is in talks to raise $250 million for its maiden fund. Redesign Health is aiming to raise a $50 million India-focused health-tech fund to invest in 15-20 early-stage deals. Pavestone, too, will launch its second fund with a corpus of ₹1,600-2,000 crore early next year, the people cited above added.
“Redesign Health does not confirm or substantiate any of the assertions outlined in your inquiry. These claims should not be presented as verified facts or attributed to Redesign Health in any way,” Redesign Health said in a statement to Mint’s queries that were emailed on Friday.
Mint also reported in recent weeks that Multiples (fund size: $1 billion), Sorin ( ₹2,000 crore) and Jungle Ventures ($350-400 million) were in the process of raising new funds. The companies did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment.
Investor confidence
The fundraising activity reflects sustained investor confidence in India’s long-term growth fundamentals, particularly its domestic consumption story, expanding financial services ecosystem and opportunities across healthcare, health-tech, defence, defence-tech, deeptech, manufacturing and infrastructure.
“The maturity of the Indian private capital ecosystem, coupled with a growing track record of exits and distributions, has also helped reinforce investor confidence,” said Sahil Shah, partner at Khaitan & Co.
PE-VC funds raised $29.5 billion across 90 fundraises in 2026, largely driven by Bain Capital’s $10.5 billion Asia Fund VI. The total has already surpassed the previous annual high of $23.2 billion raised across 123 fundraises in 2025. Fundraising stood at $9.8 billion across 94 funds in 2024, according to EY data.
“While the geopolitical tensions have moderated investment activity, they have also created more attractive valuations and dealmaking opportunities, supporting capital raising by the funds,” said Vivek Soni, EY India’s partner and national leader for private equity services. He added that Japan, Korea and certain pockets of US institutions have become more active in India, given their positive experience in the country. “Going forward, we expect the number of US-headquartered GPs with a presence in India to increase steadily.”
Khaitan’s Shah also pointed to renewed interest from Japanese investors. “We are now noticing some of the banks and financial institutions looking to participate in India focused funds as well as being direct investors in portfolios in certain cases,” he said. While the West Asia corridor has also shown encouraging participation, the need for capital in some affected parts of the region has slowed participation in India’s growth story, he added.
LPs turn selective
Caution, however, prevails as LPs become more selective and increasingly focus on distributions to paid-in capital (DPI) when deciding which funds to back. With fewer funds raising capital this year, fundraising timelines have also lengthened, reflecting a more discerning and disciplined LP environment.
“Investors are undertaking more extensive due diligence and placing considerably greater emphasis on realised returns, (DPI) and the consistency of a fund manager's investment strategy, rather than relying solely on projected returns or historical valuations,” Shah said. He added that there is also greater scrutiny of governance standards, alignment of interests between GPs and LPs, fund economics and the strength and continuity of the investment team.
A significant proportion of the capital raised has been concentrated among a relatively small number of large, established managers and global funds with India exposure. Over the past few months, several global private equity firms, including EQT ($15.6 billion), Advent International ($30 billion), Blackstone ($13.1 billion) and Norwest ($4 billion), have launched new global or Asia-Pacific-focused funds, with India expected to account for a significant share of their investments.