Buyout firms are buying and bundling small businesses, from car washes and dentist offices to auto-repair shops and dry cleaners
LAWRENCEVILLE (GEORGIA) : On a warm summer day, a gray sedan approaches the express tunnel at Ultra Car Wash in this Atlanta suburb. The vehicle, recognized by a scanner, passes through a gate and automatically gets treated with brushes, scrubbers and air blasters programmed to the specifications of a prepaid membership. It emerges minutes later, sparkling in the sun.