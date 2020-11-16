Private hospitals resume expansion

Large private hospital chains are reviving expansion plans, buoyed by a gradual recovery of their business after a nationwide lockdown hit hospital occupancy.

While occupancy has not yet reached pre-covid levels, there has been a significant improvement in business.

“With the receipt of some income tax refunds and improving operational performance, coupled with available bank borrowings, we are today in a relatively strong position to re-initiate and pursue our goals and expansion plans," Fortis Healthcare chief executive officer Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said in an investor conference call last week.

“As such, I am quite pleased with the way we are preparing ourselves for the next fiscal, and by that time, I am hopeful we will see complete normalization."

Fortis Healthcare has commissioned a 250-bed hospital at Arcot Road in Chennai and has re-initiated its brownfield investment plans for bed expansion in facilities such as its flagship hospital, Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, as well as Mohali, Mumbai and others.

Fortis Healthcare, which plans to rename itself ‘Parkway’ hospitals, aims to add about 1,300 beds over the next three-to-four years.

India’s largest hospital chain, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, last week said it plans to raise ₹1,500 crore to finance inorganic expansion plans.

Part of the money will be used to acquire a 50% stake in Kolkata’s Apollo Gleneagles Hospital from its joint-venture partner, Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, for ₹410 crore in cash.

IHH is also the promoter of Fortis Healthcare.

“Given our strategic intent of broadening our presence in the Indian healthcare market, IHH has decided that it would be appropriate for our group to exit the Kolkata joint venture and pursue healthcare opportunities independently," Kelvin Loh, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of IHH Healthcare, said.

Through the ₹1,500 crore fund-raise, Apollo Hospitals also wants to be ready to capitalize on any potential acquisition opportunities it decided to explore in its board meeting last week.

The company expects to conclude the transaction for Apollo Gleneagles by November-end.

Apollo Hospitals said the acquisition of the stake in Apollo Gleneagles, a 750-bed multi-specialty tertiary hospital, is in line with its strategy to grow its reach in Eastern India.

“We have plans to further enhance our penetration in the eastern region, including West Bengal and Assam, both of which we believe are very promising markets for Apollo," MD Suneeta Reddy said in an investor call last week.

Max Healthcare Institute also plans to expand some of its facilities, especially the addition of a new block at its flagship Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi’s Saket.

Max Healthcare, which recently completed its merger with Abhay Soi-promoted Radiant Life Care, has been planning the brownfield expansion at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

The company will add 350 beds to the 521-bed Max Super Specialty Hospital and 600 beds to the 348-bed Nanavati Hospital.

Private hospitals recorded recovery in occupancy rates in the September quarter compared to the preceding quarter, but are yet to reach pre-covid levels.

Fortis Healthcare’s Raghuvanshi said in the investor call that non-covid occupancy rates have reached 75% of pre-covid levels, but the company is awaiting a recovery in international medical tourism for a boost in revenue.

For Apollo Hospitals, occupancy rates for the quarter were at 56% from less than 40% in the preceding quarter, Reddy said, adding that it rose to 65% in October and is continuing the upward trajectory in November.

Max Healthcare, which is heavily dependent on Mumbai and Delhi, has also seen a recovery in occupancy rates, which were more than 80% in September and October, from 57% in June.

