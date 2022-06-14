Private investors buy up retail real estate as bigger players remain cautious

In Port Charlotte, Fla., a small city on the Gulf Coast about halfway between Sarasota and Fort Myers, a bidding war broke out earlier this year over a 140,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by an Office Depot. The center attracted 19 bidders, mostly private investors, and sold last month for $19 million, or 20% more than it was in contract for two years earlier before the pandemic derailed the sale, according to Jim Michalak, managing partner at Plaza Advisors, the broker who represented the seller, a New York-based private-equity group.