Private jets, flying lessons in demand as pandemic wanes3 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 11:35 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The super rich, including corporate executives are travelling by private jets and taking flying lessons for both leisure and business, aviation insiders said, putting down the trend to a post-pandemic travel pivot.“Present demand is about 25-30% above pre-covid level," Rajesh Bali, Managing Director of Business Aircraft Operators Association said.