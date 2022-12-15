Private jets, flying lessons in demand as pandemic wanes

“Over the last month, I have received calls from people who are 45-plus who are well-settled, already done with 2-3 startups, multiple rounds of fundings, and they are coming ahead to take up flying as a hobby. They are saying they couldn’t do this earlier due to family circumstances at the right age. Second, there is also a segment who find air travel very relaxing. We already have confirmations from 11 people; they range from the age bracket from 25-35 years to over 45 years," Lohiya said. While the demand for private jets for charters is still robust, especially during the peak season of Nov-Jan, there has been a slow slide on the acquisition side for private jets since mid-November, Vinit Phatak, private aviation veteran and president of business jets company ACASS India said. As a result, the industry is looking at a fractional ownership model, which was announced by the civil aviation ministry in October. Fractional ownership aims to lower the cost of acquisition of helicopters and aeroplanes through pooled capital by multiple owners.