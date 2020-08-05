Private labs struggling in covid journey: Arindam Haldar, CEO, SRL Diagnostics

70% of decisions that medical experts take on patient treatment depends on diagnostics tests, but at the same time the diagnostics industry in India accounts for only 5% of the total health system costs. And I believe this segment is coming out of the shadows and is becoming more and more prominent amongst the overall healthcare industry. The market has been growing over the past five years. There have been various trends at the testing level, market level, and at the consumer level. Routine blood tests are still the mainstay of the overall industry, though there is a definitive trend towards higher molecular and genetic testing. The recent pandemic has probably opened up both awareness of tests using RT-PCR technology and also expanded the availability and capacity across the country. On a more medium term, there will be an attitudinal shift amongst consumers towards doing more frequent health check-ups to understand one’s immunity and general health level. At an overall level, health awareness and consciousness amongst customers is on the rise, and large private chain labs are also improving market accessibility, making sure the highest level of tests are available at all market through their hub & spoke model. If we divide the market into pathology and radiology, the growth rate for pathology, due to its geographical spread along with its ability to transport samples, will surely be higher. Radiology would also grow but is often limited by the need for sizeable capex and locational limitation, unlike pathology. High-end radiology will be mostly centered around hospitals having the relevant medical program. Also, in the future, there is a possibility of an increase of organized (national and regional chains) diagnostic chains’ revenue salience to at least 20% vis-à-vis the current 16-17% of the share. This would be at the cost of the standalone labs. Some of the reasons for the same would include mergers and acquisitions wherein the bigger players take over the smaller players. Along with this, the current situation of COVID may make it difficult for players to sustain in the market unless you have the economies of scale and wide market access.