HDFC Bank cracks down on employees creating ‘temporary’ deposits
SummarySpokesperson for HDFC Bank said as a large organization with operations across the country, several guidelines and process-related communications were sent out routinely. Senior bankers, consultants and experts said this was not an uncommon practice in the industry.
India’s largest private sector lender is cracking down on the practice of using temporary deposits at the end of reporting quarters to shore up numbers.
