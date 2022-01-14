Private-equity classic TPG might still have some fizz

That could be a negative mark on TPG’s valuation. By the same token, though, it also means TPG has the opportunity to add permanent capital and its stock can tack on some of the multiple expansion others have. Investors could make a bet not just on TPG’s existing business but on upside beyond what is implied by its anticipated pace of fundraising and deployment. Similarly, the continuing evolution of private-equity firms still has a big catalyst ahead of it: Inclusion in major indexes like the S&P 500. It is possible the whole sector will get a boost if one of them is finally added to the widely followed benchmark.