Private-equity firms hunt for deals in disrupted supply chains

Supply-chain and logistics businesses remain a relatively niche investment play for buyout firms. Historically, the segment hasn’t produced the growth rates that have attracted investors to the technology and healthcare sectors, for instance. And it involves a great deal of hands-on experience and expertise that, for smaller firms or those without deep backgrounds in the industry, can be hard to acquire, said Paul Pollock, a partner at Crowell & Moring LLP who specializes in mergers and acquisitions.