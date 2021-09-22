Private-equity firms start exploring the space sector

The total is more striking for the speed with which private equity has increased its investment in the sector—PitchBook recorded only $85 million in private-equity investment in the sector between 2018 and 2020—than for the scale. Firms have made just 10 deals in the sector this year, and the $1.22 billion in space investments is a fraction of overall private-equity deal volume, which stood at about $544 billion in mid-June.