Private-equity group reaches deal to buy Medline for over $30 billion

The sale of Medline would be the latest sign that private-equity firms have regained their taste for big buyouts. They all but disappeared after a number of them performed poorly or filed for bankruptcy in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis, weighed down by mountains of debt. Firms are now sitting on more than $1.6 trillion of unspent cash, according to data provider Preqin—and that doesn’t take into account the billions that big institutional investors are clamoring to invest directly in deals.