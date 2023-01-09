‘Privatization of IDBI Bank likely in FY24 first half’

New Delhi: The government aims to complete the disinvestment process in IDBI Bank within the first half of the next fiscal year and has received bids from prospective buyers in the first such transaction in the banking sector, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), said in an interview
New Delhi: The government aims to complete the disinvestment process in IDBI Bank within the first half of the next fiscal year and has received bids from prospective buyers in the first such transaction in the banking sector, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), said in an interview. Pandey said the disinvestment of Shipping Corp. of India (SCI) and BEML Ltd would also flow into the next fiscal. He added that Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) disinvestment was not off the table and that an inter-ministerial group would take a final call on the disinvestment of Pawan Hans. Edited excerpts:
IDBI Bank’s disinvestment has begun at a good pace. By when are you aiming to complete the transaction?
Given that it’s a unique transaction, it’s a good thing that it has rolled. We don’t know how much time the bidders will take for due diligence because first, the qualification is to be checked, then the undertakings will be done to sign up with them, then the data room will be opened up; they will take a look at all documents. They may have their own advisers to look into it. Then draft share purchase agreement will have to be shared, and then there will be several queries that last for more information. Ideally, by the next financial year, the first half, it should be done.
For SCI and BEML, what are the timelines?
SCI is at an advanced stage. There are not many concerns there, except for the demerger. Once the demerger is done, and the process of listing the new company gets underway, then financial bids could be invited. Since there’s a separation of assets, so there’s price adjustment that takes place (for) the listing of the shares. Our aim is that financial bids should come within this fiscal. The transaction can then be completed in the following two to three months. For BEML also, we would like to follow the same timelines (as SCI), and the order of demerger is already out.
In the case of HLL Lifecare, was the issue with Kerala resolved? What’s the progress in the disinvestment process?
The Kerala government (through Kerala State Industrial Development Corp.) wanted to be a bidder and had put in a bid also. Their bid was considered, but it was not meeting the bid conditions, so they were told that their bid had not qualified. HLL’s disinvestment is moving forward, and very soon, we will soon be in a position to call for financial bids.
Will the disinvestment of BPCL be revisited?
The cabinet has given approval for the disinvestment of BPCL; unless and until cabinet reverses it, it is not off the table, except that the time is not right for us to launch it. You have to see the geopolitics and financial markets among several factors. It is our assessment that we are not yet ready to launch it yet.
What has the government decided on Pawan Hans’ disinvestment?
We need to take a decision in the inter-ministerial group. We made a reference to ministry of corporate affairs, which was to be based on the follow-up of the NCLAT order. I think they have taken a call, we will consider it, and we’ll take a decision.
The common criticism has been that Dipam has not been able to meet ambitious goals.
The last two, or three years when the big numbers have been (kept), are precisely the years when it had been most uncertain. In the last two-three budgets, work was revised three months into the budget year. Many expenditure lines would become double or triple. You’d never know, for instance, how the subsidy from businesses is going to go. This period has been marked by a tremendous amount of uncertainty, besides added uncertainty of Fed rates.
So, for the coming budgets, can the targets be much more subdued compared to previous years?
That’s the finance minister’s prerogative, and there’s nothing I can comment on.
What has been the critical learnings from disinvestment transactions?
It should be looked at from the point of view of reforms. If you have to keep your fiscal deficit in control and still be able to put capex and social sector expenditure, you’ve got to be raising money apart from revenue. So, non-tax revenue is important, and then disinvestment is miscellaneous capital receipts. But generating resources is a small part of the story, it’s how productivity enhancement takes place in the economy. If any of the public sector assets managed in the government are freed, the government itself will get less burden of management, and it will enable the entity to conjure up the right resources at the right time for industrial development, which comes quite low (in priority) for the government since there are many other demands (for development). Also, the risk metrics of PSEs are different. PSE managers have additional rules and compliances. In such constraints, the reforms set through the new PSE policy will be a far better thing to do because there’s also the opportunity cost on how much you’ve saved (on not spending on the asset divested) like Air India, which is not even mentioned in budget. Therefore, to look at purely from the point of view of budget receipts, which is eventually spent, the opportunity cost of remaining in the government has never been actually analysed.
Should dividends be considered part of divestment receipts since they’re both revenue channels?
In the budget, dividends are considered a part of non-tax revenue, which is a revenue receipt, while divestment is a capital receipt. In accounting terms, they are rightly segregated. But narrative-wise, you should look at it together.