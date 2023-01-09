‘Privatization of IDBI Bank likely in FY24 first half’

It should be looked at from the point of view of reforms. If you have to keep your fiscal deficit in control and still be able to put capex and social sector expenditure, you’ve got to be raising money apart from revenue. So, non-tax revenue is important, and then disinvestment is miscellaneous capital receipts. But generating resources is a small part of the story, it’s how productivity enhancement takes place in the economy. If any of the public sector assets managed in the government are freed, the government itself will get less burden of management, and it will enable the entity to conjure up the right resources at the right time for industrial development, which comes quite low (in priority) for the government since there are many other demands (for development). Also, the risk metrics of PSEs are different. PSE managers have additional rules and compliances. In such constraints, the reforms set through the new PSE policy will be a far better thing to do because there’s also the opportunity cost on how much you’ve saved (on not spending on the asset divested) like Air India, which is not even mentioned in budget. Therefore, to look at purely from the point of view of budget receipts, which is eventually spent, the opportunity cost of remaining in the government has never been actually analysed.