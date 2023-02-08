Privatization of PSBs now likely only after 2024 polls
The privatization process of the banks, requiring changes to the Banking Regulation Act, has been put on hold as further work remains to be done before proceeding with the plan, they said, requesting anonymity.
NEW DELHI : The plan to privatize two banks and a government insurer may be put on hold until at least the general election in 2024, when the proposal will be re-assessed by the new administration, three officials aware of the development said.
