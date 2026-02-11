Priya Kapur steps into spotlight at Sona Comstar as family feud continues
Priya took the stage at an industry event organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (Acma) in New Delhi on Wednesday, detailing how her husband led the turnaround of Sona Comstar, the business founded by his father, Surinder Kapur, in the late 1980s.
New Delhi: From visiting Sona Comstar’s manufacturing and R&D facilities to presenting a Harvard Business School case study on the company's turnaround led by her late husband Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur is making her presence felt at India’s eighth-largest auto component maker, even as a court battle over control of the promoter entity continues.