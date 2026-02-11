Priya Kapur steps into spotlight at Sona Comstar as family feud continues

Priya’s address marked the first public statement by the 49-year-old executive since her husband’s sudden death from a heart attack while playing polo in the UK last June, and the subsequent family dispute with her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur, over control of Sona Comstar’s promoter entity, Aureus Investment Private Ltd, which owns 28% of the Gurugram-based component maker. At the heart of the dispute is Sunjay's estate worth approximately ₹30,000 crore.