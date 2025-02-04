Companies
Priyanka Gill quits Kalaari for a new experiment: a lab-grown diamond brand
SummaryIn 2022, India’s lab-grown diamond jewellery market was valued at $264.5 million, as per management consultants Technopak. By the end of the next decade, lab-grown diamond jewellery sales are likely to rise at 14.8% CAGR, boosting the market size from $299.9 million in 2023 to $1.1 billion by 2033.
Priyanka Gill, a former partner at Kalaari Capital and co-founder of the Good Glamm Group, is starting her own venture after stepping down from the Bengaluru-based venture capital fund.
