Priyanka Gill quits Kalaari for a new experiment: a lab-grown diamond brand

Gill founded PopXo, a content community that was acquired by the Prosus-backed Good Glamm in 2020. She then joined the group as co-founder. Gill stepped down operationally from her role at the Good Glamm Group at the end of 2023. In February 2024, she joined Kalaari Capital as a partner, leading its CXXO initiative that invests in women-led businesses. During her tenure at Kalaari, Gill did not lead any funding round. She stepped down from her role at Kalaari on 15 January.