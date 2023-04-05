Sony Sports Network to broadcast Pro Panja League, Cricket Sri Lanka tournaments1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:43 PM IST
The arm-wrestling action will see six teams of arm-wrestlers from all over India competing across multiple weight categories
New Delhi: Professional arm wrestling league Pro Panja has partnered with Sony Sports Network for its first season and will be telecast on its channels this year. The league was first launched in 2020 by Bollywood actors and producers Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani.
