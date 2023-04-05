Home / Companies / News /  Sony Sports Network to broadcast Pro Panja League, Cricket Sri Lanka tournaments
New Delhi: Professional arm wrestling league Pro Panja has partnered with Sony Sports Network for its first season and will be telecast on its channels this year. The league was first launched in 2020 by Bollywood actors and producers Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani.

In the past, it has held two editions of ranking tournaments, and matches along with some promotional events across the country. The sport, the company said, has a mass appeal and roots across multiple regions in India. Its previous ranking tournament was held in Gwalior in July 2022.

The arm-wrestling action will see six teams of arm-wrestlers from all over India competing across multiple weight categories.

The league’s parent, Swen Entertainment Pvt Ltd co-owner Parvin Dabas said, “We are delighted to join hands with Sony Sports Network and are proud to see them adopting the ancient sport of arm-wrestling. Fans will finally get a chance to view the sport on a professional level for the first time in India. We have created an engaging product and the audience is in for a big ride."

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head of the sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “There is a huge appeal for homegrown leagues and this is no exception. The league’s popularity on social media and the enthusiasm of the fans is a testament to the immense potential of the sport in the country.“

This week, the network also extended its global media rights to broadcast Sri Lanka Cricket’s matches for the next four years till March 2027. The broadcaster said it will televise and livestream the tournaments globally, and this will include the senior men’s cricket matches hosted by the cricket body during the term of the agreement except in Sri Lanka where the broadcaster has only the television rights.

The Indian sports industry has registered a jump in 2022 with media advertisement spending , on-the-ground and team sponsorships, and celebrity endorsements breaching the 14,000 crore mark for the first time, signalling a massive post-covid recovery.

According to the 10th edition of an annual report ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ by GroupM, the sports industry’s total expenditure was up 49% to 14,209 crore last year, from 9,500 crore in 2021. Out of this, spending on sponsorships for on-ground, team and franchises, more than doubled to 5,907 crore, increasing its share in the overall pie by 12 basis points to 42%, from the earlier 30%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
