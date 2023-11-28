Probe assault charges against Gautam Singhania, proxy advisory firm requests Raymond's independent directors
IiAS requested the independent directors to assuage the concerns of the investors and other stakeholders, and protect the company
New Delhi: Independent directors of Raymond Limited should ask the promoters of the company to step aside in the wake of serious accusations against chairman and managing director Gautam Singhania, said proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS).